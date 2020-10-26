1949-2020 • Elgin
Terri Marie McDowell, 70, of Elgin, died Sept. 21 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Terri was born Dec. 7, 1949, in La Grande, to Terrance and Jessie (Wilson) McDowell. She joined older brother, Bill, and was followed by younger brother, Kelly. Terri grew up in Elgin where she spent her childhood playing with her brothers, friends and cousins and going to family picnics and gatherings, which she dearly loved. She attended Elgin schools and graduated in 1968. She celebrated her 50th EHS reunion with her class in 2018.
Terri loved dolls, stuffed toys and novelty toys and had a collection that would fill up a room. She really liked watching cartoons and was happy staying indoors. All her life, Terri loved and protected children. She was a babysitter to many over the years but never had her own. She did have dogs, though, and spoiled them like children.
After graduating from Blue Mt. Community College in 1972, she became a bookkeeper for Sherm’s/Thunderbird Grocery in Grants Pass and Medford, where her career spanned 34 years from 1975-2009. Many long-time friendships were made in these communities.
Terri loved to read and was good at remembering her family’s history. She loved parties and birthdays and a good joke always. She loved to laugh. She had a jolly personality and no one can ever remember her being grumpy. Even when she was feeling rotten, when asked how she was, she always said, “I’m good.”
Terri loved the Lord, and it is a great comfort to those she left behind to know she is with him.
Surviving relatives include her brothers, Bill of Cove and Kelly and his wife, Kathy, of La Grande; stepsiblings; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Terrance and Jessie, and her stepfather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a children’s hospital or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
