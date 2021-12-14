Terry Francis Guisto, 73, died suddenly Sept. 17, 2021, while working outdoors at his high-altitude home in Northern New Mexico. A private family celebration of his life was held at his home in October.
Terry was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Reno, Nevada. He spent several years working in La Grande at the old Eastside Tavern, which was owned by his parents during the 1960s and 1970s. He also worked for Union Pacific Railroad during that time. Terry retired from the Fish Division of Oregon Fish and Wildlife, after a full career in Hood River.
Terry served two tours of duty as a decorated medical corpsman in the 173rd Sky Soldiers, during the Vietnam War.
Those who knew Terry respected his integrity and honesty. He was also known for his smile and ability to tell stories and laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Guisto of Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico, and brother, Jamie Guisto of Seattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Thelma Guisto.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.