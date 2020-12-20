1947-2020 • Elgin
Theodore “Ted” Chris Vandenberg, 73, of Elgin, died Dec. 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Known as Ted, he was born Jan. 21, 1947, in La Grande, to William and Ruth (Hildebrandt) Vandenberg. He graduated from La Grande High School. He married Judy Frizzell and they were married 58 years. He resided in Arizona during the winter season and the Pacific Northwest during the summer season.
Ted was employed in the grounds maintenance department for the school district until his retirement. He loved his motorcycle, camping, fishing, exploring swap meets, rafting, rock hounding, living life and watching NASCAR.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy; children, Ross Vandenberg of Imbler and Ronnie Vandenberg and spouse, Jon, of Bosie, Idaho; brothers, Gary McCollum of Pasco, Washington, and Tom Vandenberg and spouse, Peggie, of Touchet, Washington; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
