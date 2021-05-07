1962-2021 • La Grande
Theresa Marie Hansen, 58, of La Grande, died April 7, 2021, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held this summer.
Theresa was born Aug. 27, 1962 in Portland, to Howard and Barbara (Nielsen) Hansen. She resided in Philomath, Alaska and La Grande. Her marriage to Lenny Weber ended in divorce.
Theresa worked for Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, Dr. Holecek and New Holland Equipment. She enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities, and she enjoyed her dogs. As her family and longtime friend Debra Keyser will attest, Theresa had a big heart and was willing to do anything for the people she loved.
Surviving relatives include her brother, Mant Hansen of Grants Pass.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Barbara Hansen; brother, Jerry Hansen; uncle, Frank Nielson; and aunt, Maggie Nielsen.
