1971-2021
Enterprise
Thomas James Collins, 50, of Enterprise, died Aug. 11, 2021, at La Grande Post Acute Rehab. A private family gathering will be held.
Also known as Tom, he was born Jan. 21, 1971, in Lebanon, to Thomas Ray Collins and Barbara Ann (Stroope) Collins. He attended school in Silverton.
Tom married Christy on May 4, 2002, and they had two daughters, Emma and Zoey, whom he loved with all his heart.
Tom worked for Total Coating Systems as a painter. He enjoyed being outside and fishing. He loved his dog, Bendi, and enjoyed any time he could spend with family.
Surviving relatives include his daughters, Emma and Zoey Collins; parents, Tom and Barbara Collins; brother, Billy Collins; sisters, Rebecca Sanchez and Terri Tripp; and grandparents, John Stroope, Roxie Godwin, Pauline Yocum and Thomas J. Collins.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wallowa County Humane Society in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
