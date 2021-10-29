Thomas “Tommy” Ezekiel Little Jr., 54, of La Grande, died Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise. A celebration of his life will be held Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center.
Known as Tommy, he was born Jan. 9, 1967, in La Grande, to Thomas “Tom” Little and Karen Fox-Nasura. He grew up in Elgin, attended Stella Mayfield Elementary School and graduated from Elgin High School in 1985. In 1986, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 14 years. During that time, he resided in San Diego, California. He was a crew member with the USS Reasoner and completed a tour of duty in Desert Storm in 1991.
Tommy married Lisa Jackson in November 1989. They later divorced. He worked as a direct support professional for Rise Services.
Tommy’s favorite moments were spent with his family and grandchildren. When he had time, he would go to the movies with his mom. He loved going to Wallowa Lake and he enjoyed basketball, football and playing volleyball.
Survivors include his daughters, Holly Little of La Grande, Amber Jackson of La Grande, and Monica Jackson Mendez of Elgin; father and stepmother, Tom and Gwen Little of Pendleton; mother and stepfather, Karen and Brad Nasura of Elgin; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Ayla Little of Pendleton; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Jimmie Stovall of Coos Bay, Carol and Chuck Fox-Jordan of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Connie Fox of Wendell, Idaho, Jackie and Mike Fox-Reynolds of Lebanon, Debbie Nasura of Fishkill, New York, David Fox of Jerome, Idaho, Duane and Delia Nasura of Kamiah, Idaho, and Jeff and Shannon Hall of Anchorage, Alaska; step-grandfather, Lowell Prince of Kamiah, Idaho; eight grandchildren; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Fern Fox; grandfather, John Fox; and uncle, James Fox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org, or to a charity of choice.
