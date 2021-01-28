1924-2021 • La Grande
Velda Klein, 96, of La Grande, died Jan. 25 at her residence. A funeral service will be livestreamed Feb. 5 beginning at 10 a.m. To view the service, go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.
Velda was born July 12, 1924, in a farmhouse in Fruitdale to Francis and Zepha Carbine and lived her entire life in the Grande Ronde Valley. In 1942, she graduated from La Grande High School, where she was a member of the choir and orchestra. She attended what is now Eastern Oregon University to study accounting.
Velda’s love of singing resulted in her performing at many weddings and other events in the valley until she damaged her voice by performing with a cold. Prior to getting married, she worked for the Eastern Oregon Review, Pacific Produce, Falk's Department Store, Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County tax office.
Velda married James “Jim” Edward Klein on New Year’s Day 1945, and they moved to Fruitdale to become farmers. After being a farmer's wife and corralling two kids, pigs, chickens, horses, cows and a garden, she helped her husband convert the wheat field into the Flying K Trailer Ranch and became bookkeeper for the business.
Velda was able to semi-retire and became a snowbird traveling all over the Southwest. Exposure to Native American jewelry and flea markets/auctions began a second business: Jada 'tiques. When her husband died in the early 1990s, she returned to the Grande Ronde Valley to watch her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren grow up.
As a young mother, Velda was active in 4-H, Cub Scouts and PTA. She joined the Soroptomists and became a lifetime member in 1986. In 1952, she joined Beta Sigma Phi and served for 50-plus years, becoming a lifetime member. She was awarded the Order of the Rose for her own life of the ideals of Beta Sigma Phi. In 1997, she received her amateur radio operator license and became very active with the local ham operators. She also was active with the Grand Ronde Muzzleloader black powder club.
Surviving relatives include her son and daughter-in-law, E. H. “Duke” and Kate Klein of Prineville, and five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James “Jim” Edward Klein; daughter, Sandi Benson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Grant and Ione Struck and Tom and Alice Struck; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Bob Spencer and Fanny and Howard Skeen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
