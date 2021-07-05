1923-2021
La Grande
Vera Katherine Harmon, 98, of La Grande, died June 29, 2021, at her home. A funeral will be held July 10 at 10 a.m. at Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Vera Katherine Harmon was born June 16, 1923, in Boise, Idaho, to Oliver and Annie Mason. She was one of six children.
After graduating high school in Council, Idaho, she took secretarial training in Weiser, Idaho, and landed a job as secretary for the project manager of Anderson Ranch Dam in Idaho.
Vera married Derald Harmon after he returned from World War II and they eventually moved to La Grande.
Most of her adult life was spent in La Grande, where she earned the nickname of “The Rose Lady” in reference to her rose garden that she spent so much time tending.
Vera always had a huge garden and knew well how to use her double-oven range.
In years past, she was a major contributor to the Union County Fair, submitting 50 or more entries each year of her garden-grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, candies and flowers. Over the years she earned a huge box of blue ribbons from her efforts. Her children recall it was always a fun time loading the car with her entries after the fair and taking them home, for the reward was delicious.
Vera’s was a life of song. She knew hundreds of songs by heart, from hymns to ballads to children’s songs, forever enriching others with her beautiful happy voice.
Vera and Derald appreciated the gospel and fellowship meetings that were held in their home for many years. They spent a large portion of their lives in the service of the Lord and in helping to lead others to his love.
They also often opened their home to young and old alike. Derald preceded Vera in death 27 years ago.
Vera led a rich life raising her five children. Her legacy is enormous. She gave freely of her own love and it was returned many fold.
Surviving relatives include her children, Dan, Lynette, Aleta, Lee and Betty; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one brother and one sister.
