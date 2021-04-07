1922-2021 • La Grande
Verla Rachel Henry, 98, of La Grande, died April 1 at a local assisted living facility. A graveside service will be held April 10 at 11 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Verla was born on April 13, 1922, to Albert Ford and Martha Nellie (Bennett) Hawley. Her grandparents — Benjamin and Abigail (Miller) Hawley and Thomas and Rachel (Carper) Bennett — were all early settlers in Eastern Oregon. Verla grew up in Wallowa with her four siblings: Verdo, Virginia, Velma and Vern.
Verla married Glen Henry in June 1940, after which they became parents to five children. Last year they celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Glen; children, Glenda Saltzman, Peggy Parsons, Richard Henry, Donald Henry and Alan Henry; and 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1504 N. Albany Street, La Grande 97850.
