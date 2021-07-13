1928-2021
La Grande
Verlea Ruth Olsen, 93, of La Grande, died July 11, 2021, at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Pataha Flat Cemetery in Pomeroy, Washington. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Verlea was born March 5, 1928, in Pomeroy, Washington, to George Scoggin and Martha (Lynch) Scoggin. She resided in Waitsburg, Washington, and in Milton-Freewater, La Grande, North Powder and Union. She attended Scoggin Ridge School. She married Robert John Olsen on Jan. 1, 1947.
Verlea was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed growing flowers, taking walks and canning fruit and vegetables. She was a pianist for the church she was a member of.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Steve and Verna Olsen of Cove, Lauren and Debbi Olsen of Yakima, Washington, and Sandra Lambert of Mountain Home, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law, George and Louise Scoggin of Pomeroy, Washington; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Martha; husband, Robert; brother, Zane Scoggin; and sisters, Charlotte Williams, Laota Williams and Velda Scoggin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
