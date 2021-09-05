Verna May Feik, 85, of La Grande, died Aug. 28, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Verna was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Council, Idaho, the first child of John “Norman” Feik and Eliza Arline (Hansen) Feik. The family moved shortly thereafter to La Grande, where she was raised, educated and lived for the remainder of her life. She attended Riveria Elementary, La Grande Junior High School and graduated from La Grande High School with the class of 1954.
Verna worked for many years at the Sacajawea Annex, operating the elevator and doing laundry and housekeeping until the hotel closed. She then worked for Eastern Oregon University as a custodian until her retirement.
Verna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was active in the fourth ward for many years but most recently in the third ward. She was an avid reader and had an extensive collection of books.
Verna wasn’t much of a joiner and was more of a loner, but she did attend a club that was started with her mother called Sew & So. During World War II they made bandages, etc., for the war effort and did their mending and sewing. Later the club did more catching up on each other’s families and community happenings.
Surviving relatives include her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Ray Arp of Twin Falls, Idaho; siblings and their spouses, Marianne and Gene Fulmer of La Grande, Norma and Rodney Kohler of Meridian, Idaho, Lory Feik of Gresham, and John E. and Marilyn Feik of Camas, Washington; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jason Robert Arp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund, LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604.
