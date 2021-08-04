1930-2021
La Grande
Verna Marie Svaty, 90, of La Grande, died July 30, 2021, at her residence. A reception in her honor will be held at noon Aug. 7 at the Catherine Creek Community Center in Union.
Verna was born Nov. 3, 1930, in her family’s farmhouse near Sylvan Grove, Kansas, to Susan Persigehl and Gerhart Persigehl. She was the oldest of three children and spent her childhood working with her parents and siblings on their farm.
As a young adult Verna worked her way through St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas, to become a teacher and afterward taught second grade at Bethlehem Lutheran School in Sylvan Grove. Verna loved her father and often shared stories of how he showed his love for his family and his faith in Jesus. She lost her father suddenly when she was just 24 years old.
In 1955 Verna married Norman Wayne Svaty in a small ceremony at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, Kansas. She was a devoted wife and nurtured her six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a trusted mother-in-law and a loving friend. A fabulous cook, she never turned away an opportunity to show her love by offering a hearty meal.
Growing up during the Great Depression, Verna learned the value of working hard, savoring every blessing and appreciating the little things in life. These are values that she lived by, instilled in her children, and prayed for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on.
Verna’s favorite Bible verses include Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Among her favorite hymns are “It Is Well with My Soul” and “Trust and Obey”, which she regularly sang to her children and to many of her grandchildren while rocking them to sleep at nap and bedtime.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 66 years, Norman; children and their spouses, Gayle and Dave Orcutt, Ginger and Eric Pentz, Gina Munoz, Myron Svaty, Max and Alita Svaty, and Mart and Diane Svaty; and 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.