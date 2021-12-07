Vernon Fredrick Valiant, 91, of Union, died Nov. 24, 2021. A funeral service will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the former Union Methodist Church.
Vernon was born May 17, 1930, in Baker, to Fred Valiant and Pauline (Olbrich) Valiant. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in the World War II Occupational Forces in Japan, the Korean War from 1950-1955 and Vietnam from 1964-1972. He retired as a lieutenant commander in 1972.
Vernon was an active member of the Lions Club, American Legion, VFW, various Masonic Orders and the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show. He served as trustee of the United Methodist Church for many years.
Vernon was happiest out at sea. He also enjoyed gardening, roses, fishing, hunting and the mountains. He was blessed to have an additional “family by choice.”
Survivors include his wife, Martha of Union; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Marie Valiant of Kennewick, Washington; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catherine Creek Community Center Chapel Roof Fund, P.O. Box 275, Union 97883.
