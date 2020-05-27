Summerville • 1936-2020
Victor Abbott, 83, of Summerville, died May 10 in his favorite hunting place in the mountains between Unity and Sumpter. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.
Victor was born May 18, 1936, in Huntington, to Robert Wade and Muriel Ruth (Greenslade) Abbott. In 1946, the railroad moved his family from Huntington to La Grande, where he graduated from high school in 1954.
After graduating, Victor joined the U.S. Navy and served with the Seabees as a heavy equipment operator. He received an honorable discharge in 1962, then went to work for the railroad. Later he worked as a logger and drove log truck, eventually purchasing his own truck.
On Sept. 6, 1984, Victor married Barbara Swope. In 1988 they made their home in Summerville.
Victor was a devoted member of the New Song Community Church in La Grande. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time in the outdoors. He also enjoyed leather and woodworking. Victor was a loving husband and father and very much enjoyed his church.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Barbara Abbott; children and their spouses, Tracy and Beth Abbott of Nampa, Idaho, Tim and Kris Abbott of Fresno, California, Randy Abbott of Boise, Idaho, and Shari and Bill Schaffer of La Grande; stepdaughters, Bonnie Campagna of Louisiana and Bette Daline of Arizona; siblings and spouses, Wade Abbott of Port Orchard, Washington, Kay and Harold Rogers of La Grande, Nancy Sargent of Telocaset, and Jim and Mary Abbott of Deer Park, Washington; and 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Muriel Abbott.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Song Community Church, 3008 Cove Ave., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.