Victoria Ann Cox, 59, of Elgin, died unexpectedly June 10 at her residence. A private celebration of life service will be held for the family June 20 at 6 p.m. To view a livestream of the service or watch it later, go to https://anything2digital.com/loveland-funerals.
Victoria was born March 17, 1961, in Long Beach, California, to Robert and Nancy (Davis) Sanchez. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1979. With three sons from a previous marriage, she married Kineth Cox on Jan. 31, 2000.
Victoria enjoyed the beach, traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends. Her heart was open to everyone. She never had a deaf ear and, like it or not, always had the right thing to say. She had many friends she considered to be family.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Kineth Cox of Elgin; sons, Bobby Waters, Lee Waters, Koltin Waters and Keegan Sanchez; daughter, Cassie Englund; stepdaughters, Tawny Savage, LaRissa Smith and Kaely Knight; and father, Robert Sanchez.
