1949-2020 • Imbler
Victoria Anne Reinhard, 70, of Imbler, died June 30 at her residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Known as Vickie, she was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Glendale, California, to Richard and Patricia (Greth) Mathis. She resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Eugene and Imber. She married Paul Reinhard on July 25, 1970, and they were married almost 50 years. Her nickname was “Tricky Vickie.”
Vickie worked as a professional nanny for many years. She enjoyed home decorating, gardening and shopping. She loved jazz and tap dancing. She was an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Paul Reinhard of Imbler; daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Jimmy Forgy of Troup, Texas; son, Aaron Reinhard of Imbler; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Shelly Britton of Dora, Missouri; and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Mathis, and brother, Roderick Mathis.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
