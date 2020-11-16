1933-2020 • Formerly of Elgin
Viola Angeline Millman, 87, of Richland and formerly of Elgin, died Nov. 9 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Viola was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Elgin, to Edward and Polly (Clifford) Land in Elgin. During her growing up years, the family moved a lot, but for a time she went to school in Enterprise. Later in life she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. It was there she worked in the casino industry for 14 years.
On Nov. 4, 1994, Viola married Leland “Link” Millman in La Grande, and they made their home in Elgin. After Link’s retirement from Union Pacific Railroad, they continued to live in Eastern Oregon and eventually settled in Richland.
Viola loved to fish with her children and go for long rides. She enjoyed reading, especially the Clan of the Cave Bear series. Her favorite color was blue and “silver water” was the cure-all to any and all ailments.
Surviving relatives include her children, Nola DeNoto, Glen Cox, Linda Mitre, Carol Hollingsworth and Teresa Bel; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland "Link" Millman.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
