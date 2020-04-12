La Grande • 1921-2020
Virginia Johnson, 98, of La Grande, died April 6 at her home. A family graveside service took place April 13. Arrangements were entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Virginia was born May 16, 1921, in Union, to Leo and Evelyn Anderson. She was raised in Union and graduated from Union High School. She married Alfred Johnson in December 1941.
Virginia enjoyed playing the piano and taught piano lessons for many years. She also enjoyed doing genealogy, spending time with her family and reading. Virginia was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Alfred; sons, Keith of La Grande, Paul of St. George, Utah, and Russell of Salem; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Leo Anderson, and sister, Niola Jones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.