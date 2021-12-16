Virgina “Gin” Lee Rivers Flanery Drew, 95, of La Grande, died Dec. 12, 2021, at her home. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Known as Gin, she was born May 9, 1926, in Oakdale, Washington, to William Rivers and Marie Rivers. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1945. Gin married Frank Kenneth “Ken” Flanery on June 16, 1946, at the First Presbyterian Church in La Grande, and they were married for 23 years. She later married Laurence “Larry” A. Drew on June 24, 1977, in Boise, and they were married for 29 years.
Gin was best known as “The Eastern Oregon Egg Lady.” She and her husband Ken owned and operated Flanery Farms & Sunny Side Egg Farms, a wholesale distribution for eggs and poultry throughout the Northwest from 1955-1969.
Gin was an avid golfer and headed the Ladies Auxiliary at the La Grande Country Club, planned and curated many of their social events and, as a card game fanatic, played and won many rounds of Hand & Foot there over the years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was also actively involved in the American Legion, the Eagles and the Elks.
Gin was an outdoors woman at heart and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and mushroom picking. She traveled all over Western U.S. via plane piloted by her first husband, Ken; together they were active with friends from Alaska to Mexico. She held a beautiful vacation home in Kona, Hawaii, for more than 20 years with her second husband, Larry.
Gin’s talents were many. She was an extremely accomplished decorator and crafter, enthusiastic shopper, passionate storyteller and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved to entertain.
At the celebration of her life next spring of 2022, her family and friends will all put on their dancing shoes, kick up their heels and raise a glass to toast Gin’s amazing life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” S. Rivers and Marie Rivers-Joppa; sisters, Nancy Garmroth and Patricia McAvoy; first husband Frank Kenneth Flanery; second husband, Laurence A. Drew; and daughter, Mary Margaret “Peggy” Flanery-Hervey.
Survivors include her son, John P. Flanery; nephew, Chris McAvoy; niece, Diane Hertz and husband, John; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ladies Association at the La Grande Country Club.
