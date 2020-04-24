Formerly of La Grande • 1929-2020
Virginia Lee Widman, 90, of Salem and formerly of La Grande, died March 12. When travel and meeting restrictions are lifted, the family plans to have a memorial service at the First Baptist Church in Salem. Call 541-504-2841 if you wish to be notified when a date is set. Arrangements are entrusted to Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem.
Virginia was born July 18, 1929, in West Linn, to James and Lola Howard. The family lived in West Linn until 1942. They moved to Prineville, and in 1947 Virginia graduated from Crook County High School. She graduated from Linfield College in McMinnville in 1951. Virginia also received a master’s degree from the University of Oregon in 1966.
After graduating from Linfield College, Virginia started a career in teaching. She was a physical education teacher in Baker and La Grande high schools from 1952 until 1976. During her public-school teaching career, she was very involved with the sports teams and rally squads for the young women of these two high schools.
In 1976, Virginia decided to leave the public-school system and taught in a private Christian Academy in Carmichael, California. She lived in the Sacramento area until 2003, when she moved to Salem. During the years prior to her moving to Salem, Virginia took several mission trips to Brazil, Argentina and Albania to teach missionary children residing in those countries. She loved to travel and spent time in more than 10 countries during her mission-focused years.
While living in Carmichael, Virginia was an active member of the Arcade Baptist Church, serving on several committees and in the church’s mission program. Upon moving to Salem, she joined the First Baptist Church and continued her service in missions and community outreach.
Virginia served the Lord faithfully in all her endeavors. She was a caring, loving servant of the Lord and touched countless lives with her kindness.
Surviving relatives include her brother, Mart Howard of Prineville, and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Howard of Terrebonne, and sister, Fran Howard of Salem.
