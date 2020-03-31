Formerly of Elgin • 1929-2020
Virginia Mavis Bechtel, 90, of Pasco, Washington, and formerly of Elgin, died March 30 at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Virginia was born Dec. 20, 1929, in John Day, to James “Pat” and Marie (Grubb) Dunn. She resided in Priest River, Idaho; John Day, La Grande and Elgin; and Connell and Pasco, Washington. Virginia attended school in Priest River and graduated from Elgin High School. She married Floyd Dale Bechtel on Dec. 24, 1947.
Virginia was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed oil painting, china painting, sewing, playing the piano, gardening and baking. She was a member of the Connell Garden Club.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Marlena and Arie Bechtel-Rysdam of Elgin, Dala Bechtel of Elgin and Rhonda and Paul Murray of Pasco, Washington; sister and brother-in-law, Julianne and Dale Clark of Elgin; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents, James “Pat” and Marie; brother, Kenneth Dunn; and sister, Patricia Garroutte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
