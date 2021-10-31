Virginia “Peggy” Lee Evans, 96, of La Grande, died Oct. 18, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At her request, there will not be a service. She will be interred next to her husband, George, at Summerville Cemetery.
Also known as Peggy, she was born Feb. 13, 1925, in La Grande, to Earl Clayton Courtney and Mildred L. (Murray) Courtney. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1943. After high school she attended night school for telegraphy at the Union Pacific Railroad Depot, then worked at Duncan, Haines and Huntington.
Peggy joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, and after the war she learned restaurant work and became a manager at two locations. She married George E. Evans on Oct. 19, 1950, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Survivors include her son, Michael Evans of La Grande; stepdaughter, Nancy Baker of Joseph; sisters, Betty Ward of The Dalles and Carol Courtney of Corvallis; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter-in-law, Raelene; and great-granddaughter, Miranda.
