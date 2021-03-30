1931-2021 • Union
Virginia Rose Anderson, 89, of Union, died March 21 at her home in High Valley from natural causes. A memorial service will be held April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Union Sportsman Club on Highway 203.
Virginia, also known as “Ginny,” was born July 15, 1931, in Union, to Harold and Emily (Draper) Savage. She resided in High Valley for most of her life. She attended Union High School and after graduation married her husband of 67 years, Robert “Bob” N. Anderson.
Virginia was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, hunting, fishing, camping and loving her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Linda Kay Anderson of La Grande, Terry and Lisa Anderson of Union, Larry and Glenna Anderson of Cove, and Gary Anderson and Deanna Mallon of Union.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Emily Savage; brother, Ranny Savage; and husband, Robert Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a dementia/Alzheimer’s foundation of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
