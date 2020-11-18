1933- 2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Vivian Rockenbrant, 86, of Sequim, Washington, and formerly of La Grande, died Sept. 4 at her residence. There will be a get-together to remember and celebrate her life in the spring.
Vivian was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Baker City, to Sam and Bertha (Price) Nodine. She attended school in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School in 1951. She married Bob Rockenbrant in 1956, and they were married for 38 years.
Vivian always said she wanted five kids. She brought one child from a previous marriage, Bob brought two from a previous marriage, and together they had two — with “his, hers and theirs” she got her wish. When asked what she believed her greatest accomplishment was in life, she always said "raising her kids,” and she was proud of each of them.
Vivian and Bob resided primarily in Hood River until Bob retired. They then moved to Union, where Vivian stayed until moving to Sequim, Washington, in 2007.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Anita and Kenny of Burney, California, Larry and Barbara of Baker City, Michael and Bonnie of Tigard, Don and Annette of Sequim, Washington, and Judy and Vickie of San Diego, California; 12 Grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bertha; husband, Bob; and one grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
