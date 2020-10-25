1948-2020 • La Grande
Walter “Fred” Emmett Blackman, 71, of La Grande, died Oct. 23 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Walter was born March 31, 1948, in La Grande, to Walter and Phyllis (Moss) Blackman. He resided in Albany for nine years and in La Grande. He attended Island City Elementary School and La Grande Middle and High schools. He later attended Oregon State University. Walter served in the United States National Guard. He married Leslie Chadwick on Sept. 23, 1967.
Walter was employed with Northrup King for nine years in Portland/Albany and with Farnam’s Auto Parts and Blue Mountain Auto Parts for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, horn mounting, anything outdoors and spending time with his family. He was a hunter safety instructor for 20 years and earned several awards and acknowledgments.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Leslie; sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Candy Blackman and Baine and Amie Blackman, all of La Grande; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Ellen Blackman of of La Grande, Tom and Betty Blackman of Island City and Bart and Amy Blackman of North Carolina; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elva and Mitch Emmons of Eugene and Teresa and Ken Moody of La Grande; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and 25 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Phyllis, and several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
