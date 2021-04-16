1939-2021 • La Grande
Walter George Haldenwang, 81, of La Grande, died March 3 at his home. A virtual memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at the Hartwick Cemetery in Hartwick, New York. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Walter was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Walter and Agnes (Mayer) Haldenwang. He was raised in New York and helped plant many trees on the family property. After high school graduation he served in the U.S. Army. During his service he was stationed in Germany and was able to connect with family members there.
After his honorable discharge Walter went to forestry school in Munnsville, New York. He worked as a forestry tech for the state of New York until his retirement in 1981. He continued to have a love of trees and the woods his entire life. He enjoyed hunting for deer and liked music.
In 2010 Walter moved from New York to La Grande to be near his dear friends and caretakers, Patricia and Michael Corcoran.
Walter was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in both New York and La Grande. He was a member of the North Side Jehovah’s Witnesses and was loved by many.
Surviving relatives include cousins in Germany and New York.
