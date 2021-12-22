Wanda Lois Case, 79, of Cove, died Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence. A service will be held at a later date.
Wanda was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Enterprise, to Jessie Schaures and Ada “Faye” (McCoy) Schaures. She resided in La Grande and Cove; Los Angeles, California; and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended Central Elementary School and graduated from La Grande High School. She then attended what is now Eastern Oregon University and Loyola University, in California. She married Dale Case.
Wanda was employed at Hought’s, at Birnie’s Jewelry, as a lookout for the U.S. Forest Service, and in the Walla Walla and Los Angeles school districts and at Cove High School and Idaho Falls Skyline High School. She enjoyed snow skiing, jewelry making and horseback riding. She was an Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Princess and a member of the National Honor Society.
Wanda received the Teacher of the Year Award, was named in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers (2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th editions, 1992-1998) and received a State of Idaho Certificate of Recognition: Serving the People of Idaho.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; stepdaughter, Lynne McKittrick of Baker City; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Melonie Schaures of Castle Rock, Washington; and aunt and uncle, Hal and Bev McCoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Faye; sisters, Carol Schaures and Sharon Norrie; brother, Lee Schaures; and nephew, Darrell Lynn Skillings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Oregon University Alumni Foundation, One University Blvd., La Grande 97850.
