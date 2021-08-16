1939-2021
Formerly of Union County
Wayne Edward Gorham, 81, formerly of Union County, died Aug. 8, 2021, at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a long battle with cancer. A private ceremony will be held at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, Montana.
Wayne was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Eugene, and grew up in North Powder and Summerville. He left home in 1960 to serve in the U.S. Army and spent much of that time stationed in France.
After his military service, Wayne moved to Montana, where he met his future wife, Judy, and began a long career as a heavy equipment operator and in agriculture equipment sales, living in the Montana towns of Bozeman, West Yellowstone, Drummond and Missoula.
Wayne rode broncs on the Montana rodeo circuit and raced snowmobiles until his sons, Michael and Kelly, were young children. He went on to be an avid skier and continued to ski at age 80 with his friends at Lookout Pass in Idaho.
Wayne was recognized by the FFA for his contributions to agriculture in Montana and he supported many ag organizations. He also contributed to the early success of the Northern Division freestyle skiing organization in Montana. In his later years, Wayne enjoyed boating on Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho and tending to his garden.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and LaFonda, and Kelly and Gwen; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Weldon and Janet, Merrill and Kathy, and Mark and Leslie; brothers-in-law Dan, Jim and Bob and his wife, Tana; sister-in-law, Tanja; and nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orvan; brother, Darrell; and mother, Dorothy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.