1938-2021
Formerly of Cove
Wayne Griffith Williams, 83, formerly of Cove, died Nov. 9, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Montrose, Colorado. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Montrose and in La Grande. A last sweep to honor Wayne will be held at Anthony Lakes.
Wayne was born April 4, 1938, in Utica, New York, to Griffith Morris Williams and Margaret (Davies) Williams. He grew up in the Utica area and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1955. Wayne and his family enjoyed the outdoors of the Adirondacks, often spending weeks with family and friends camping.
Wayne loved the outdoors. After high school Wayne headed west to study forestry. This led him to different jobs within the United States Forest Service. When in Washington state he met his future wife, Rosemary Ellen Warfield, and they were married Dec. 21, 1963, in Quilcene, Washington. There, in September 1965, their daughter, Carla Jean, was born. Their son, Griffith Ewan, was born in October 1969 in Corvallis.
In 1970 the family moved to La Grande, where Wayne took a job with the USFS Range and Wildlife Lab, where he was a research technician. He helped to gather research for many different papers and was instrumental in the construction of the Starkey Experimental Forest and Range facility.
After retiring, Wayne and Rosemary moved to Cove in 1997, where they had a little farm, which they both loved. They enjoyed sharing their crops of raspberries, peaches, apples and vegetables with their many friends.
Wayne was very active with the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for 45 years, earning many awards and commendations. He was also a past member of the La Grande Volunteer Fire Department and the Grande Ronde Hospital Ambulance Service.
Wayne will always be remembered for his love of Western clothes and his dance shuffle in his cowboy boots, as well as his fun demeanor, love for helping people and comforting smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of Montrose, Colorado; children and their spouses, Carla and Kelly Crippin of Montrose, Colorado, and Griffith Williams and Yvonne Santiago of La Grande; sister, Margaret “Penny” Moody of Portland; three granddaughters and one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewest, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, Colorado 81401 (www.hopewestco.org/donate) or to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol in care of amy@anthonylakes.com, for the purchase of rescue equipment.
Online condolences may be shared at www.crippinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.