1939-2020 • Formerly of Elgin
William Alexander Tarter, 80, of Weiser, Idaho, and formerly of Elgin, died Aug. 3 from complications of the COVID-19 virus at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. Cremation was by All Valley Cremation of Nampa, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Known by many as Bill, he was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Weiser, Idaho, to George and Nellie Tarter. He and his sister, Nancy, were raised outside of town on Mann Creek. He was a graduate of Weiser High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Bill and his former wife of 40 years, Sharron, raised three children, living in Idaho, Montana and Oregon during that time. Although a cowboy and rancher at heart, he held various other jobs during his lifetime, his favorite being long- and short-haul truck driving.
A renowned square dance caller, Bill served as a guest caller at National Square Dance Conventions in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington. He was also featured and filmed at the Birthday 200 Celebration in Missoula, Montana, on July 4, 1976.
Surviving relatives include his sister, Nancy Rowen of Weiser, Idaho; daughter, Paula Stringer of Kent, Washington; sons, Mitchell Tarter of Wasilla, Alaska, and E. Scott Tarter of Enterprise; and two granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
