1932-2021 • Union
William Charles “Bill” Paxton, 88, of Union, died Feb. 26 at a retirement community in Baker City. A service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Bill, he was born July 8, 1932, in La Grande, to Charles William and Jennie Belle (Tracy) Paxton. He was raised and educated in Elgin and Union, graduating from Union High School in 1950.
Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and served most of his enlistment in Germany as a teletypist. After his honorable discharge in 1955 as a senior staff sergeant, he went to the Portland Radio and TV College and earned an associate degree. In 1956 he married Ann Schmidt in Portland. Ann died in 1988 after 32 years of marriage. In 1990 Bill married Betty “Betsy” Anderson in Union.
Bill worked as a manager and technician in television and cable installation and repair. He designed and installed the first cable system in La Grande, Baker City and Hood River and also in Oroville, California. He also worked on the family ranch and ran the Pebble in Union.
Bill was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post #4060 and the Oregon Defense League. He was an honorary member of FFA and received the FFA State Farm Award. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, mushrooming, huckleberry picking, gardening, anything out of doors. He also enjoyed model ship building and was an avid reader.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 31 years, Betsy of Union; children and spouses, Wayne and Julie Paxton of Baker City, Bonnie and Gary Baxter of Baker City, and Donna Moss of Camas, Washington; stepson and spouse, Steve and Faith Courtney of Union; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ann; brother, Ross; son-in-law, Woody Moss; and stepson, Ron Courtney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW High Valley Post #4060, P.O. Box 526, Union 97883.
