William “Bill” Gordon Bowen, 61, of Union, died July 7, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service was held July 10 at the Union Victorian Cemetery, where he was laid to rest next to his father.
Known as Bill, he was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jack Arthur Bowen and Diane Baxter Bowen.
As a young child living in Hawaii, Bill suffered a salmonella infection that led to a near-fatal coma and caused certain social limitations. Bill was a wealth of random information. His family often said if they were ever on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” Bill would be their lifeline to call.
Bill lived a simple life. He loved animals, especially cats, his nieces and nephews, reading “National Geographic” and watching a variety of animated shows. He was a generous and kind soul and had a tender heart and good sense of humor.
A loved brother, son, uncle and cousin, Bill will be missed. His family is grateful he was able to pass peacefully and quickly and believe he is enjoying a family reunion with his father, grandparents, cousins and other family members.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Diane, and his four sisters and five brothers and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; grandparents, Bill and Edith Baxter and Tom and Genevieve Bowen; and nephew, Michael Bowen.
