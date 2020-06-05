Formerly of La Grande • 1968-2020
William "Bill” Harold Nelson, 51, formerly of La Grande, died unexpectedly Feb. 29 at his home in Guthrie, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be held June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mulhall Community Center in Mulhall, Oklahoma.
Known as Bill, he was born Nov. 11, 1968, in Edmonds, Washington, and spent his early years in La Grande. He came to live in Oklahoma at the age of 12.
Bill worked for almost 30 years at Ditch Witch in Perry, Oklahoma. He loved the many friends he met during that time.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing and golf were some of his favorite pastimes. He was an OU fanatic and loved the Oregon Ducks. If you ever watched a football game with him, you knew the decibel level would exceed the recommended limit.
Bill had a big personality and was stubborn as the day was long. He had a knack for sarcasm and a love for four-letter words. If Bill called you a name with a smile on his face, you knew you were his friend. He was a great cook and loved to travel, especially if there was sand and ice-cold beer.
Bill leaves behind a huge family that he loved with his whole heart.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Ann Patterson; son, Bryce Nelson; bonus sons, Jared and Logan; sisters, Stephanie Orner and husband, Jonathan, Sarah Pressgrove and husband, Tommy, Shanna Shoulders, and Sandra Nelson; 20 nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Keith and Mary Jane Nelson; father, David Bussard; sister, Michelle Nelson; and stepfather, Perry Patterson.
