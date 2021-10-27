William “Bill” R. Olson, 82, of La Grande, died Oct. 11, 2021. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Bill, he was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Burlington, Washington, to Woodrow “Woody” Olson and Beryl (Johnson) Olson. He was raised in Rockport, Washington. He graduated from Concrete High School in Concrete, Washington, and what is now Oregon State University in Corvallis. He was married to Joyce (Yeager) Olson for 60 years.
During Bill’s long work career in budget and finance for the U.S. Forest Service, he and his family moved multiple times including stints in Concrete, Washington; Dale and Baker City; Bellingham, Washington; Monte Vista, Colorado; and Prineville and Aloha.
After retiring, Bill and Joyce eventually settled in La Grande, where they enjoyed many years close to their daughter and grandsons. Bill enjoyed working several summers for the city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Olson of La Grande; children, Sandra Creson of La Grande and Carl Olson and wife, Candy, of Portland; two grandsons; and brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Shirley Olson of Wallowa.
