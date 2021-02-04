1962-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
William Dennis Miller, 58, formerly of La Grande, died Jan. 17 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. He was laid to rest at the Herland Forest Natural Burial Cemetery in Wahkiacus, Washington.
Known as Dennis, he was born May 25, 1962, to Anna Nolen. Throughout his life he was an avid fisherman, finding bodies of water and fishing holes wherever he lived.
Dennis lived in La Grande during his adult years but always ached to live in Wallowa County near his daughter, Cheyanne. He got that wish later on in his life.
Dennis loved going on adventures with Cheyanne, who was his whole world. He frequented the Soroptimist and the Wallowa County Humane Society thrift shops. Dennis collected Native American art, which he proudly displayed along with his dreamcatchers. He will be missed by his cat, Buddy.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Cheyanne Sky; mother, Anna Nolen; stepfather, Jack Archer; and sister, Corrina Borden-Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to a college fund for his daughter at Umpqua Bank (account ending number is 6672; deposit name either Cheyanne Miller or Anna Nolen).
