La Grande • 1934-2020
William H. Duane Jr., 85, of La Grande, died May 19 at his residence after a long battle with congestive heart failure. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held May 22 at Grandview Cemetery.
William was born July 4, 1934, in Newark, New Jersey, to William and Lillian Duane. He had one sister and grew up in Hillside, New Jersey, where he learned to play the piano and later became an accomplished jazz pianist.
In 1954, William joined the USMC and served his country for three years. After his military service, he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth. They were married in 1961 and had three children together: Kathy, Susie and Carole.
William went on to attend Dallas Theological Seminary and in 1966 received a master of theology. He pastored his first church in Denville, New Jersey, and later was led to move his family to Southern California to pastor another church. Along with being a pastor, William also spent many years working as an electrical mechanical design engineer for Hughes Research Laboratories, Teledyne Technologies and Delco Defense Systems.
William retired from New Life Community Church, where he was a care ministry pastor for 10 years. He and Elizabeth then moved to La Grande, where his passion was mentoring men for the last nine years. He started many men’s Bible study groups and taught Sunday school at La Grande Church of the Nazarene.
Wherever life took him, William always felt God had him on assignment. He spent his life serving God, teaching the Bible and loving others.
