La Grande • 1942-2020
William Hiebert, 78, of La Grande, died April 10 at a local care facility. At his request there will not be a public service at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
William was born Feb. 9, 1942, in White Salmon, Washington, to David Roy and Audrey Irene (Swaim) Hiebert. He attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church School. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and a past president of the Young Republicans.
On July 3, 1979, William married Sandra J. Chandler. They lived in Hawaii, Florida and Costa Rica before moving back to La Grande. Bill enjoyed traveling and fishing. He worked in a variety of sales positions before his retirement.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Sandra J. Hiebert of La Grande; children, Brenda and Bill Jr.; stepson, Doyle of Hillsboro; sister, Linda of Salem; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Gail, and one grandchild.
