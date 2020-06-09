1927-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Wilma “Jeane” Nebeker, 92, formerly of La Grande, died June 3 at her home in Winters, California. A graveside service will be held June 12 at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Known as Jeane, she was born June 8, 1927, in La Grande. She met her future husband, Wiley Melven Nebeker, while living in Elgin, and they were married April 9, 1946, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple.
Jeane and Wiley lived on the Nebeker farm in the Mt. Glen area, where they raised their seven children. Jeane was active in the community and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2012, she moved to Winters, California, to live with her daughter.
Surviving relatives include her children, Leland Nebeker, Jan McBride, Kay Padilla, Penny Flory and Scott Nebeker; 34 grandchildren; and 97 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley, and daughters, Elayne Nebeker and Jeri DeGagne.
