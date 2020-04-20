Elgin • 1932-2020
Beverly Grace Hays, 87, of Elgin, died April 14 at her home. Private interment was held at the Elgin Cemetery.
Beverly was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Umapine, to Lucian Holmes and Verna Lucele (Townsend) Case. The family moved to Elgin, where Beverly was educated, graduating with the class of 1950. On Sept. 2, 1951, she married Clarence E. Hays.
Beverly was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a 4H teacher. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, crocheting, camping, picking huckleberries and spending time with family. She was the matriarch of a large family with many traditions.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Jerry and Tammy Hays of Williston, North Dakota, Dee Dee McClune of Elgin, Gail and Eddie Toney of Elgin, Denise and Don Ludwig of Elgin and Jennifer and Rick Smith of Elgin; brother-in-law, George Smith of Elgin; brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Betty Hays of Elgin; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Corky Hays of Elgin; sister-in-law, Bertha Stephens of Grangeville, Idaho; and 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Lucian and Verna Case and Luther and Ellen Hays; son-in-law, Duke McClune; grandson, Ryan Toney; and siblings and spouses, Les and Nancy Case, Clarence and Patty Southard, Sharon Smith, Joe Stephens, Oliver Hays and Larry and Beatrice Shaffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elgin Quilting Club in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande 97850.
