SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is reminding people to leave baby animals where they are rather than try to “rescue” them.
In most cases the animal has not been abandoned or orphaned, according to ODFW.
Many wildlife species, including deer and elk, will leave their young while they forage for food, the agency said in a press release. When people remove fawns or calves and other baby animals from the wild, those animals miss the chance to learn where to seek cover, what to eat and how to escape from predators and other dangers.
Every spring, ODFW offices, licensed wildlife rehabilitators and Oregon State Police fish and wildlife troopers receive many calls from well-intentioned people who have picked up a deer fawn, elk calf, fledgling bird learning to fly, or other young animal they assumed was orphaned because it was alone.
Even if they receive care from a wildlife rehabilitator, successfully returning a young animal to the wild is not always possible, according to ODFW. Options for long-term placement in wildlife sanctuaries or zoos are limited and animals often must be euthanized since they lack the survival skills to be released back into the wild. Some animals can also become dangerous as they grow into adults and pose a serious threat to human safety.
Removing an animal from the wild is illegal under Oregon law ORS 497.308.
Many wildlife species will leave their young while they forage for food. When people remove them from the wild, young animals miss the chance to learn where to seek cover, what to eat and how to escape from predators and other dangers.
Unfortunately, every year around this time, ODFW offices, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and even Oregon State Police are flooded with calls from well-intentioned people who picked up a deer fawn, elk calf, fledgling bird learning to fly, or other young animal they assumed was orphaned because it was alone.
Even if they receive care from a wildlife rehabilitator, successfully returning a young animal to the wild is not always possible. Options for long-term placement in wildlife sanctuaries or zoos are limited and animals often must be euthanized since they lack the survival skills to be released back into the wild. Some animals can also become dangerous as they grow into adults and pose a serious threat to human safety.
Here’s how to help instead:
• Keep pets and other domestic animals away from wildlife. Pets will stress wildlife, especially if there are young wildlife or fledgling birds in your yard. Keep dogs on a leash when recreating outside. Keep cats indoors to protect them and our native wildlife.
• If you are certain an animal is orphaned because you observed the parent animal deceased, or you see an animal that is injured, please call ODFW, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or OSP for advice.
• Don’t feed wildlife. All species of wildlife have a specialized diet that coincides with seasonal changes. Access to human-provided food can negatively impact their health, lead to conflict with humans and in many cases have fatal consequences.
Deer and elk
Oregon’s deer and elk give birth from May through July. It’s natural for mother animals to leave their young alone and hidden for extended periods of time while they go off to feed, so never assume a young animal is orphaned when you see it alone. The mother will return when it’s safe to do so — when people, pets or predators aren’t around. Deer and elk see dogs as a threat to their young and may act aggressively in response to disturbance from a dog.
Birds
Birds nest in the spring and young birds may be found from late February through early summer. Some baby birds, called fledglings, may become separated from their parents as they learn to fly. These are sometimes thought to be abandoned and brought to wildlife rehabilitators. Unless obviously injured, birds should be left where they are or lifted carefully back onto a branch to help them avoid predators (like outdoor cats), so they have the best chance at survival.
Ducklings and goslings frequently become separated from their mothers due to disturbance from humans or predators. If you spot young waterfowl without a mother, please leave them alone and leave the area so the mother can return.
Detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Oregon continue this year and it is important to avoid close contact with waterfowl (ducks and geese). Do not feed ducks and geese. Feeding congregates susceptible birds and enables the disease to spread between birds more easily. Also, note that Oregon’s wildlife rehabilitators are not currently accepting sick ducks and geese to protect other avian patients and education birds in their care.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.