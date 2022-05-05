The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to stock thousands of rainbow trout, including trophy fish, which are 15 inches or longer, over the next month or so in lakes, ponds and rivers across Northeastern Oregon.
The majority of the trout released are “legals” — at least 8 inches long, and thus legal for anglers to keep.
The trout stocking schedule, which is subject to change:
Week of May 9-13
• Victor Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Hunter Pond (Starkey Forest), 200 legals, 100 trophy
• Unity Reservoir, 4,000 legals, 1,000 trophy
• Wolf Creek Reservoir, 4,000 legals, 1,000 trophy
• Highway 203 Pond, 2,250 legal, 825 trophy
• Magone Lake, 2,850 legals, 40 trophy
• Roulet Pond, 1,100 legal, 200 trophy
• Weavers Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Morgan Lake, 1,750 legals
• Marr Pond, 400 legals, 75 trophy
• Peach (Ladd) Pond, 1,000 legal, 75 trophy
• Umapine Pond, 100 trophy
Week of May 16-20
• Kinney Lake, 2,500 legals, 250 trophy
• Honeymoon Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Phillips Reservoir, 3,000 legals, 750 trophy
• Wallowa Lake, 6,000 legals, 300 trophy
• Luger Pond, 450 legals, 100 trophy
• Teepee Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Taylor Green Pond, 200 legals, 100 trophy
• South Fork Burnt River, 1,000 legals
May 30-June 3
• Balm Creek Reservoir, 2,000 legals
• Teepee Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Marr Pond, 1,000 legals, 250 trophy
• Morgan Lake, 1,250 legals
• Victor Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Honeymoon Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Wallowa Lake, 6,000 legals, 300 trophy
• Magone Lane, 1,000 legals, 1,000 trophy
• Weavers Pond, 1,000 legals, 50 trophy
Schedules and maps for trout stocking plans later in the year are available at https://myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.
Fishing forecast
Wolf Creek Reservoir
Reservoir is slowing filling, and the boat ramp is now useable. However, the reservoir is still very low. Without a substantial increase in water, the reservoir may drop quickly throughout the year so fishing may be best over the next couple months.
Thief Valley Reservoir
Reservoir is full. Thief Valley drained significantly last year, and there may not be many fish that survived through the fall and winter. However, the reservoir has recently been stocked with rainbow trout. Fishing will probably be best over the next couple months before the reservoir drops again due to increasing water releases in the spring and summer.
Unity Reservoir
Reservoir is about 86% full, and and anglers have been successful catching 16- to 17-inch rainbow trout. Fishing from shore with bait has been a good technique, and fishing from a boat will probably also be a good way to fish the reservoir. Fishing will likely be best at Unity Reservoir over the next couple of months while the reservoir has a good amount of water in it.
Grande Ronde River
Steelhead fishing is closed until Sept. 1, 2022. Variable flows may make fishing difficult during spring runoff. As the water warms, bass fishing will become better in the lower Grande Ronde. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and Chinook salmon may be encountered in the Grande Ronde River and must be released unharmed.
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing is closed until Sept. 1, 2022. Trout fishing may be good when water conditions allow. When the water temperature increases, bass fishing may be good in the lower portions of the river. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and chinook salmon may be encountered in the Imnaha River and must be released unharmed.
Magone Lake
The lake is accessible, and fishing should be good for holdover trout. Trout stocking is planned for the week of May 9-13.
Umatilla River
Summer steelhead fishing is closed.
The spring chinook season opened on April 15. There is a predicted run of approximately 3,000 spring chinook returning to the Umatilla River. Fishing has been slo, but there have been anglers out trying to take advantage of the early bright fish and the fish are starting to show up in the past week. The flows in the Umatilla came up in the past week from recent rain, but flows are starting to drop slightly and this is when anglers should really concentrate their efforts as the increase in flows tends to move fish into the system. Anglers should start to find success as the clarity of the river improves and the river starts to drop. Most anglers use egg set up with a slinky weigh bounced off the bottom or a some have found success with spinners with water temperatures being relatively cold.
Trout fishing on the Umatilla River, and its tributaries, is closed until May 22. Bass and other warmwater species remain open all year.
Wallowa Lake
Fishing has been good for rainbow trout near the south end of the lake. Anglers have had success using both flies and lures. Anglers can have good success wading out from shore and casting lures or flies near where fish are rising. Boat anglers will have better access to more of the lake and may find fish near areas where the depth drops off. There are some nice kokanee available this year with some fish around 16 to 18 inches. Jigging and trolling for kokanee can both be productive ways of fishing for them.
Brownlee Reservoir
Reservoir is about 20 feet below full, and all boat ramps are usable. Anglers in the Powder River arm have recently had good catches of perch, and bass have frequently been caught. Some crappie have been caught, but cooler weather has probably slowed the crappie fishing. Bass fishing in the upper reservoir has been good when water temperatures have warmed. However, during cooler weather, bass fishing has been more difficult. Anglers have had some success trolling for trout near the Burnt River.
