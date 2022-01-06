SALEM — A virus that can spread through rabbit populations and was first detected in the Portland area in March 2021 has been found in a wild rabbit in Crook County.
The dead black-tailed jackrabbit was found near Powell Butte on Dec. 13, 2021, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
The rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2) can cause sudden death in rabbits and hares. the virus poses no threat to humans, but it can infect both wild and domestic rabbits.
Winter is the most popular time to hunt rabbits, and ODFW and the Oregon Department of Agriculture is asking hunters to be aware of the disease and take steps to avoid spreading it. Domestic rabbit owners should also take precautions.
The two state agencies are working together to monitor the disease and to try to limit its spread since it was first detected in Oregon in feral domestic rabbits near Portland in mid-March 2021.
The first known death from the disease was a black-tailed jackrabbit found dead near Rome, in Malheur County west of Jordan Valley, in April 2021.
The state veterinary diagnosis lab confirmed the cause of death in December 2021.
The second death was confirmed in a black-tailed jackrabbit found in May 2021 near Christmas Valley, in northern Lake County.
The jackrabbit found near Powell Butte was about 70 miles from Christmas Valley, and about 50 miles from La Pine, where the virus was detected in feral domestic and domestic rabbits.
The virus can withstand high and low temperatures and persists for long periods in decaying carcasses. Transmission is often through direct contact but can also be spread through excretions, via contaminated water or food, and through contaminated objects or clothing.
Signs of the disease in rabbits may include respiratory or neurologic symptoms as well as bloody nasal discharge and sudden death. Often, a rabbit is found dead with a bloody nose but no other obvious external signs of injury. Rabbits that have clear evidence of trauma, such as being caught by a cat or hit by car, are not usually tested for the virus.
Dead rabbits may be rapidly scavenged by other animals and the camouflaged coloration of wild rabbit fur makes them difficult to see in the field, so it’s very possible more wild rabbits have died from the virus, according to ODFW.
To report suspicious wild rabbit deaths, call the Wildlife Health reporting hotline at 1-866-968-2600 or e-mail at wildlife.health@odfw.oregon.gov.
For sick or dead domestic or feral rabbit reports, call the Oregon Department of Agriculture at 1-800-347-7028 or go to https://oda.direct/RHD.
Tips to avoid spreading the virus:
For hunters
• If sick or dead rabbits are observed in an area, do not hunt, run dogs, or fly falconry birds in that area. Contact ODFW immediately at 866-968-2600.
• Avoid rabbit hunting in areas in states where RHDV2 outbreaks have been recently documented. Contact the state wildlife agency where you will be hunting for information on where RHDV2 has been identified.
• After handling wild rabbits, wash hands and change clothing and footwear before handling or caring for domestic rabbits.
• Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals.
• Take precautions when handling harvested rabbits, which can carry other diseases including tularemia that can be fatal to people. Wear rubber, nitrile, or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning rabbits and other game. Wash hands thoroughly with warm water and soap or sanitizer after handling game. Disinfect all knives, equipment, and surfaces that were in contact with game.
• Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165°F.
• Do not feed game meat from wildlife that appear sick, are found dead, or test positive for a contagious disease to people or pets, including falconry birds.
For those raising domestic rabbits (also talk to your veterinarian for advice)
• Minimize exposure to wild rabbits and hares by keeping your rabbits in hutches or cages that are elevated off the ground.
• Keep pet rabbits inside to avoid exposure to environments potentially contaminated by wild/feral rabbits or by people, vehicles or implements that can spread the disease.
• Do not allow your rabbits to graze or roam in a yard if wild rabbits are present in your area.
• Restrict visitors to your rabbitry and limit the handling of the animals by visitors.
• Avoid transporting or importing domestic rabbits.
• After visiting a show, fair, or meeting where rabbits were comingled, shower and change clothes before handing your rabbits.
• Quarantine new rabbits away from existing ones for 30 days.
• Know the health status of the rabbitry from which you purchase rabbits.
• Be aware of the rabbit disease status of the state or country of origin of any equipment or supplies that you are purchasing.
• Wash and disinfect hands, clothing, gloves, footwear, cages, and equipment between rabbits from different sources. (RHDV is inactivated by 10% bleach to water solution.)
If you find a dead rabbit
• Wear disposable gloves when handling rabbit carcasses.
• Double bag carcasses and spray outside of bag with disinfectant.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water after handling carcasses and removing gloves. Dispose of gloves in trash headed to landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.