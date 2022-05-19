SALEM — Officials from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have issued their annual reminder to people to leave deer fawns, elk calves and other young wild animals alone rather than try to “rescue” them.
These babies are rarely actually abandoned, according to ODFW.
In most cases the mother is out foraging or is nearby and will return.
In the rare cases when a person actually sees the parent killed, or if the young animal is injured, ODFW recommends calling the agency, the Oregon State Police or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Each year during spring, ODFW offices receive an influx of calls from people who picked up a fawn, calf, fledgling bird or other young animal, believing it had been abandoned or orphaned.
When these animals are taken out of their natural habitat, they can miss the chance to learn how to avoid predators, forage or hunt for food, and other vital skills, according to ODFW.
Because of the damage it can do to both wildlife and people, removing an animal from the wild is illegal under Oregon wildlife laws, specifically ORS 487.308.
Agency officials also urge people to keep pets and other domestic animals away from wildlife.
Deer and elk
Oregon’s deer and elk give birth from May through July. It’s natural for mother animals to leave their young alone and hidden for extended periods of time while they go off to feed, so never assume a young animal is orphaned when you see it alone. The mother will return when it’s safe to do so — when people, pets or predators aren’t around. Deer and elk see dogs as a threat to their young so may act aggressively in response to disturbance from a dog.
Birds
Some baby birds, called fledglings, may become separated from their parents as they learn to fly. These are sometimes mistaken as abandoned birds. Unless obviously injured, fledglings should be left where they are or lifted carefully back into the nest or onto a branch to avoid predators, so they have the best chance at survival.
Ducklings and goslings frequently become separated from their mothers due to disturbance from humans or predators. If you spot young waterfowl without a mother, please leave them alone and leave the area so the mother can return.
With the recent detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Oregon, it is more important than ever to avoid close contact with waterfowl (ducks and geese) this spring and summer. Do not feed ducks and geese. Feeding congregates susceptible birds and enables the disease to spread between birds more easily. Also, note that Oregon’s wildlife rehabilitators are not currently accepting sick ducks and geese to protect other avian patients and education birds in their care.
Marine Mammals
The advice to leave animals in the wild applies to all wildlife — including adult and young marine mammals that are commonly seen alone resting on rocks or the beach in spring and summer. Beachgoers should stay away from resting seals and sea lions and keep dogs away from these animals as well. Marine mammal strandings should be reported to OSP’s hotline at 1-800-452-7888.
