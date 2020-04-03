LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced it plans to replace the Whiskey Creek Culvert under Highway 244 (Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The project is one of several dozen transportation projects the state road agency has planned along Eastern Oregon highways this year.
Near mile post 45 (approximately 16 miles west of La Grande), travelers can expect lane closures,flaggers and delays up to 20 minutes once work is underway later this summer, according to ODOT. Crews will complete work before winter sets in.
The decades-old, 5-foot diameter metal pipe will be replaced with a 22-foot-wide, pre-cast concrete box culvert. The culvert is undersized and does not meet requirements for fish passage or water flow during high water events. Conditions in recent years have resulted in flooding of the adjacent land and roadway where Whiskey Creek connects under the highway to the Grande Ronde River.
The new concrete box culvert will accommodate high water events and meet fish passage criteria.
