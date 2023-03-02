LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

Cheese is high in saturated fat, which is generally associated with higher cholesterol levels. Yet some studies have found that a higher intake of cheese actually lowered cholesterol. 

Wendy M from Tucson, Arizona, writes: "I have recently read that a study has concluded that cheese does not raise cholesterol levels. So is it now OK to eat as much cheese (read: pizza) as we want?"

I’m not sure I have the answer to that question yet, Wendy. But some surprising results about the health effects of cheese (and other high-fat dairy foods) have surfaced from recent research.

