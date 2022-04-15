The Erickson Building at 1311-1313 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande has held tightly to its origin and to the identity of Mr. Erickson, but the following bits and pieces seem to unravel at least some of the mystery.
The name and address of the building appeared in the 1905 City Directory and again in 1915 in The Observer. Further research located a William Ericson, born in Sweden in 1848, who had come to the United States with his family in 1876. He was living in Iowa in 1880 working as a railroad brakeman. Another source told of him coming to La Grande when the railroad was being constructed and then remaining here with his wife, Lydia. After leaving the railroad, William and Lydia became proprietors of the hardware store located on the corner of Elm and Adams mentioned in the Bohnenkamp article, while also farming a large acreage.
(Note: Ericson appeared in some records and Erickson in others, but the information was obviously referring to the same man.)
Not only were the two men competitors in business, they were related by marriage. Mr. Ericson was a brother-in-law to Mrs. W. H. Bohnenkamp. Like many of the other entrepreneurs in the late 1890s Ericson decided to invest in Adams Avenue real estate and constructed the one story building at 1311-1313 Adams. The ornate brick front wasn’t added until 1902. According to La Grande’s application for the National Register of Historic Places, the “structure was one story, in a Gothic Revival style, with a center gabled pediment flanked by three pinnacles on each side.” Although this later remodel was a more ornate building than others on Adams it still featured the street level glass display windows for commercial use.
The Fair was the first business known to have been located in the building. In 1897 Fred Geible was the proprietor of this department store, selling notions and various clothing items. He remained here for 18 years until, in 1915, when Fred moved the business to the Steward Block, in the location previously occupied by the People’s Store.
Ericson moved to Spokane and by November of 1915 it was announced that Fredrick D. Haisten, owner of the property at 1311-1313 Adams, was moving into the building. By December of that year, F.D. Haisten Furniture Store appeared at this location.
Haisten was a good businessman, however, and when he saw an opportunity for a better use for his building, the furniture store closed its doors. This was on Dec. 16, 1916, and soon the Colonial Theatre occupied this location. During the 1910s moving pictures were becoming quite popular and most probably he had heard an earlier rumor that Meyers and Leiter, president and vice-president of the La Grande Evening Observer, who had leased the Arcade Theatre, were looking at building a new structure in La Grande especially designed for the moving pictures.
On Saturday, July 28, 1917, The Observer reported that the Colonial was closing for a month for repairs. It seems that Meyers and Leiter were going to “install a new screen and motor generator and make a thorough overhauling of the theatre.” By September, Triangle Film Distributing Corporation had closed a contract with Myers and Leiter for their pictures to be shown at the newly renovated Star Theatre. The Star’s opening night on Saturday, Sept. 14, 1917, featured Bill Hart in the movie “The Square Deal Man.”
After the furniture store closed its doors, the ownership of the building and the theater changed numerous times. Whether Haisten sold the building in December of 1916 or months later, by August of 1917 the owners of the Star Theatre were J.B. Sparks and his wife. By 1920 Fred Haisten, no longer owner of either the building or theater, moved with his family to Arizona. In 1921 the proprietors of the Star were Joseph D. Meyers and E.H. Ford and by 1928 Arthur E. Bowen had replaced Ford.
The last movie advertised for the Star Theatre was in August of 1929. The movie was “It Can Be Done” starring Glenn Tryon. Well, someone thought that “something” could be done, and done quickly, because The Observer reported on Sept. 30, 1929, that “The razing of the Star theater to make way for the construction of a modern, specially built theater is progressing rapidly.” The someones who were in charge at this time were Joseph Meyers and a young man of 23 years of age by the name of Francis Gruelich.
By Nov. 4, 1929, it was reported that decorators had started working at the Granada and would be finished in a week or two and the tile setters were beginning their work. The Granada opened on Nov. 16. That Saturday matinee was at 1:30 featuring the movie “The Last of Mrs. Cheyney” starring Norma Shearer, Basil Rathbone and Hedda Hopper. Everyone was anxious to see the new Granada, the second theater in La Grande — the Arcade being the first — showing these new talking moving pictures. It was no wonder that during the evening the line for the ticket booth went halfway up the block.
The building had been remodeled with a Spanish theme and had lost most of its original uniqueness. The exterior was now buff stucco topped with red tile and there were two doors at the front. The interior, according to The Observer, “was beautifully furnished and decorated following the Spanish theme.” Colors of crimson and gold were found in the rich carpeting, comfortable and carefully arranged seats, and gorgeous drapes.
The Granada underwent another remodel in 1952 adding 800 staggered seats, cry rooms and a 20-foot by 15-foot veneer plastic screen. At that time it was the “largest and most modern theater in eastern Oregon” according to The Observer. In 1974 it again became necessary to update the Granada with new technology and decor and at this time the current triplex came into being.
The Greulich name has long been associated with the theater business in La Grande, starting with Francis’s father John. The third and fourth generations of the Greulich family are still associated with the Granada.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
