Once, after a February weekend on the Wallowa River, I found myself in a roomful of steelhead anglers. There must have been 30 of us that had braved the single digit temps and you could count on one hand the number of people that had caught a fish. I counted myself among the lucky few, but I noticed one guy that wasn't talking. When I had a chance, I asked him how the day had gone for him. He said he had hooked well over 20 fish for the weekend. And, he said, he had taken all his fish on beads.

It was an eye-opening moment for me, and from that moment forward, I vowed to learn more about bead-fishing, especially for steelhead.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the author of “Fishing Central Oregon,” “Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide” and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.