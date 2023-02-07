If it's Super Bowl Sunday, I'm going to be on a trout stream or on a steelhead river. It's best to time the fishing to the kickoff because a bunch of people try to go fishing AND watch the game on the same day, which should be illegal.

One of my favorite rivers has been discovered, partly because ODFW puts a lot of big trout in the river. I used to have the water to myself on a Sunday in February. No more.

