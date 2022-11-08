When our daughter invited us for dinner on a Thursday night, we already had the birds in a balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, soy sauce and pepper marinade. At her place, we added pheasant to the fondue feast.

Into a saucepan went the mole (pronounced “mole-ay”) poblano to simmer. A mole sauce is ground from chili pods, tomato, raisins, apricot, cocoa beans, anise, cinnamon and other good things.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the author of "Fishing Central Oregon," "Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide" and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.