They called it Hell Canyon.
In the late 1800s, surveyors sought a passage to build a railroad in the Snake River gorge and then, after a decade of trying, they threw up their hands and left. Today we call it a piece of heaven between Idaho and Oregon.
There were 15 of us on the boat. We let the current push us away from the launch downstream from the Hells Canyon Dam. Two Ford 351 Cleveland engines rumbled in the deck beneath our feet. Our skipper turned the boat in a sweeping circle and powered us down into the canyon.
Three miles downstream, the captain nosed the boat onto a gravel beach. Four guys jumped out and then he backed out and dropped the other group on the next beach.
It can happen anytime on any smallmouth river, but it is more likely to happen on the Snake or the Columbia. Somebody was going to hook a big fish today, I told myself, and it might as well be me. And by big fish I mean a 4-pound or bigger bass. That meant I had to cast a little farther, drift the bait a bit deeper.
Some of the guys threw Blue Fox spinners because bass grab them and so do trout. But for bigger bass, the best bet is a crawdad imitation. It is hard to beat the fish-catching power of a lead head and a tube.
“Any color will work here,” my friend Randy Mishler said, “as long as it is brown.”
That's one way to look at it, but a white bait is a super choice too in May.
To start, I rigged up with a skirted tube and cast to the current seam.
Want to know what the bottom looks like? Look up. This is the deepest gorge in North America and when rock decides to roll, it ends up in the river as so much smallmouth habitat.
Along the river’s edge, big eddies turn the current back upstream and here, in the softer water, is where the bass are to be found. Especially under the foam lines.
The trick is to get the bait as close to the rocky structure as possible, bump the bottom, crawl over the rocks, fall down the other side, like a crayfish.
When the fish commits to the bait, it opens its mouth and flares its gill plates to expel water, which creates a vacuum. The bait is inhaled and as soon as the fish feels the hook, it spits it out. If the angler feels anything, it is a brief tick on the line or a heaviness in the rod tip. That is the time to strike, to drive the hook home.
When bass are active, a fisherman doesn’t have to be good. And on this day the fish were active. Our smallmouth averaged 12 inches long. Those rods that cast spinners also caught trout, the biggest of which went about 18 inches.
At every opportunity, I ran an olive or brown tube through the rocks, but at one stop, switched to the one white bait in my vest, a plastic fluke with a split tail.
Rigged wacky-style, the fluke must have triggered something in what must have been a tremendous pod of bass. On every cast for about 20 minutes, I hooked up, one fish after another, the biggest of which ran 15 inches.
We amassed a load of keepers in the livewell and along about noon, Sean Ericson built a fire against a boulder. When the fire was down to coals, Randy Mishler rolled the fillets in flour and then into hot peanut oil. Chalula sauce and seasoning finished them off and Mishler served the meal in leaves of lettuce.
Four channel cats arrived too late for the peanut oil, but were sure to be guests of honor at another fish fry. Larry Sneer landed a sturgeon we estimated at seven feet while Jason Muckey brought in a four-footer.
On a long back eddy, I hooked a fish that bent the rod hard. I kept the pressure on and when the big bass showed at the surface, it threw the hook. Them are the breaks.
These smallmouth, some say, are here because railroad men brought them from the East Coast. The smallie is a fish well-suited to the rugged canyon, an eager biter and a brawler worthy of the big whitewater.
You might hear the rumble of a jet boat, but the one sound you’ll never catch in Hells Canyon is the whistle of a train. If you go, you’ll hear hawks high in the thermals and chukar in the rim rocks. Thanks to a few homesick railroad men you’ll hear the splash of bass on the surface and line burning off the reel.
